Renaissance announce 50th anniversary tour live box set

Symphonic prog rockers Renaissance will release a new live four-disc two CD, DVD and Blu-ray set, Ashes Are Burning – An Anthology – Live In Concert, through Esoteric Recordings on April 30.

Ashes Are Burning – An Anthology – Live In Concert was recorded during the band's 2019 US tour to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the band's formation featuring a set list which included songs which had never been orchestrated or performed with an orchestra before. The most memorable concert took place at the Keswick Theater in Glenside, PA on 12th October 2019.

The concert saw Renaissance founding member and former Yardbird Jim McCarty performing with Renaissance for the first time in 50 years, on Islands and the epic Ashes Are Burning.

This four-disc set features the concert over 2 CDs and a concert film on both DVD and High-Definition Blu-ray multi region formats (featuring a 5.1 Surround Sound mix).

This release will not be available for distribution. in the USA, Canada and South America.

(Image credit: Cherry Red Records)

Disc One: CD

1. Carpet Of The Sun

2. Ocean Gypsy

3. Running Hard

4. Modas Man

5. Symphony Of Light

6. Island – with Jim McCarty

Disc Two: CD

1. Opening Out

2. Day Of The Dreamer

3. Mystic And The Muse

4. A Song For All Seasons

5. Ashes Are Birning – with Jim McCarty

Disc Three: DVD

1. Carpet Of The Sun

2. Ocean Gypsy

3. Running Hard

4. Modas Man

5. Symphony Of Light

6. Island – with Jim McCarty

7. Opening Out

8. Day Of The Dreamer

9. Mystic And The Muse

10. A Song For All Seasons

11. Ashes Are Birning – with Jim McCarty

Disc Four: BLU RAY

1. Carpet Of The Sun

2. Ocean Gypsy

3. Running Hard

4. Modas Man

5. Symphony Of Light

6. Island – with Jim McCarty

7. Opening Out

8. Day Of The Dreamer

9. Mystic And The Muse

10. A Song For All Seasons

11. Ashes Are Birning – with Jim McCarty