Deep Purple celebrate 50th anniversary of Made In Japan with another mammoth box set
Can you believe it's been 11 years since the 40th anniversary celebrations?
Deep Purple have launched a 50th anniversary edition of their classic Made In Japan live album. Or, to put it another way, Deep Purple are to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 40th anniversary edition of Made In Japan with a 50th anniversary edition.
The latest box will arrive on August 15, which is the 53rd anniversary of the Osaka show that supplied five of the album's original seven songs.
Unlike the 40th anniversary edition, which was spread over nine vinyl discs (the digital option was four CDs and a DVD), the 50th anniversary edition arrives on 10 vinyl discs (five CDs and a Blu-ray).
Like the 2014 release, the new box features the three shows that supplied tracks to the original album in their entirety, but also includes the original album itself. Unlike the 2014 release, which featured newly mixed audio from Martin Pullan, the 2025 edition boasts the magic words "Stephen Wilson remix." His new version of the original album's opening track Highway Star is available now.
The 50th anniversary also includes three tracks that didn't appear on the 40th anniversary tracklist: Black Night (German single edit), Space Truckin' (Mexican single edit) and Smoke On The Water (U.S. single edit).
The Blu-ray disc contains Wilson's Atmos mix of the album, while a standalone 2LP set is also available. Full tracklist below.
Various bundle options are available to pre-order now.
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
A 25th anniversary edition of Made In Japan was released in 1998, but we won't go into that as it's already too complicated.
Deep Purple: Made In Japan 50th Anniversary Edition tracklist
10 LP Version
LP One: Original Album (2025 Steven Wilson Remix)
Side One
Highway Star
Child In Time
Side Two
Smoke On The Water
The Mule
LP Two: Original Album (2025 Steven Wilson Remix)
Side One
Strange Kind Of Woman
Lazy
Side Two
Space Truckin’
LP Three: Osaka, August 15, 1972
Side One
Highway Star
Smoke On The Water
Side Two
Child In Time
The Mule
LP Four: Osaka, August 15, 1972
Side One
Strange Kind Of Woman
Lazy
Side Two
Space Truckin’
LP Five: Osaka, August 15, 1972
Side One
Black Night
Speed King
Side Two (Osaka, August 16, 1972)
Highway Star
Smoke On The Water
LP Six: Osaka, August 16, 1972
Side One
Child In Time
The Mule
Side Two
Strange Kind Of Woman
Lazy
LP Seven: Osaka, August 16, 1972
Side One
Space Truckin’
Side Two
Black Night
Lucille
LP Eight: Tokyo, August 17, 1972
Side One
Highway Star
Smoke On The Water
Side Two
Child In Time
The Mule (Drum Solo)
LP Nine: Tokyo, August 17, 1972
Side One
Strange Kind Of Woman
Lazy
Side Two
Space Truckin’
LP Ten: Tokyo, August 17, 1972
Side One
Black Night
Speed King
Side Two
Black Night (German Single Edit)
Space Truckin’ (Mexican Single Edit)
Smoke On The Water (U.S. Single Edit)
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.