Deep Purple celebrate 50th anniversary of Made In Japan with another mammoth box set

Deep Purple have launched a 50th anniversary edition of their classic Made In Japan live album. Or, to put it another way, Deep Purple are to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 40th anniversary edition of Made In Japan with a 50th anniversary edition.

The latest box will arrive on August 15, which is the 53rd anniversary of the Osaka show that supplied five of the album's original seven songs.

Unlike the 40th anniversary edition, which was spread over nine vinyl discs (the digital option was four CDs and a DVD), the 50th anniversary edition arrives on 10 vinyl discs (five CDs and a Blu-ray).

Like the 2014 release, the new box features the three shows that supplied tracks to the original album in their entirety, but also includes the original album itself. Unlike the 2014 release, which featured newly mixed audio from Martin Pullan, the 2025 edition boasts the magic words "Stephen Wilson remix." His new version of the original album's opening track Highway Star is available now.

The 50th anniversary also includes three tracks that didn't appear on the 40th anniversary tracklist: Black Night (German single edit), Space Truckin' (Mexican single edit) and Smoke On The Water (U.S. single edit).

The Blu-ray disc contains Wilson's Atmos mix of the album, while a standalone 2LP set is also available. Full tracklist below.

Various bundle options are available to pre-order now.

A 25th anniversary edition of Made In Japan was released in 1998, but we won't go into that as it's already too complicated.

Highway Star (Live At Festival Hall, Osaka / 16th August 1972 / Steven Wilson 2025 Remix) - YouTube Watch On

Deep Purple: Made In Japan 50th Anniversary Edition tracklist

10 LP Version

LP One: Original Album (2025 Steven Wilson Remix)

Side One

Highway Star

Child In Time

Side Two

Smoke On The Water

The Mule

LP Two: Original Album (2025 Steven Wilson Remix)

Side One

Strange Kind Of Woman

Lazy

Side Two

Space Truckin’

LP Three: Osaka, August 15, 1972

Side One

Highway Star

Smoke On The Water

Side Two

Child In Time

The Mule

LP Four: Osaka, August 15, 1972

Side One

Strange Kind Of Woman

Lazy

Side Two

Space Truckin’

LP Five: Osaka, August 15, 1972

Side One

Black Night

Speed King

Side Two (Osaka, August 16, 1972)

Highway Star

Smoke On The Water

LP Six: Osaka, August 16, 1972

Side One

Child In Time

The Mule

Side Two

Strange Kind Of Woman

Lazy

LP Seven: Osaka, August 16, 1972

Side One

Space Truckin’

Side Two

Black Night

Lucille

LP Eight: Tokyo, August 17, 1972

Side One

Highway Star

Smoke On The Water

Side Two

Child In Time

The Mule (Drum Solo)

LP Nine: Tokyo, August 17, 1972

Side One

Strange Kind Of Woman

Lazy

Side Two

Space Truckin’

LP Ten: Tokyo, August 17, 1972

Side One

Black Night

Speed King

Side Two

Black Night (German Single Edit)

Space Truckin’ (Mexican Single Edit)

Smoke On The Water (U.S. Single Edit)