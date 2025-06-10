Recommended reading

"It's a new album now": Deep Purple launch 20th anniversary refurbishment of Rapture Of The Deep

Originally recorded without a record company, Rapture Of The Deep has been remixed, remastered and repackaged

Deep Purple in 2005
(Image credit: Bruce Payne)

Deep Purple are to release a 20th anniversary edition of their 2005 album Rapture Of The Deep, complete with a revised tracklist and new artwork. The album, which will be released on August 29, has also been remixed and remastered.

"We were going through a bit of a hard time when we started the songwriting and production of Rapture Of The Deep and, strangely enough, we didn’t have a record company at that point," says bassist Roger Glover. "Let’s face it, we were a bit lost."

The new additions to the original Rapture Of The Deep tracklist are Things I Never Said, which appeared as a bonus track on the Japanese version of the album, and MTV, which appeared on German and North American editions. A bonus disc features five studio jams and rehearsals including Closing Note, a previously unreleased Steve Morse instrumental.

"It’s a new album now to me", says Glover.

The album also includes new sleevenotes from Classic Rock writer Geoff Barton, who described the album as "something of a return to form" in 2021. "The band sound simultaneously laid-back and assertive," he wrote, "with a selection of songs that may not be classics of the Purps’ pantheon but are damn intriguing all the same."

Rapture Of The Deep will be available on CD, triple black vinyl and limited edition triple transparent sky-blue vinyl. Pre-orders are available now, as is a remixed version of Junkyard Blues.

Deep Purple - Junkyard Blues (20th Anniversary Remix) - YouTube Deep Purple - Junkyard Blues (20th Anniversary Remix) - YouTube
Watch On

Deep Purple: Rapture Of The Deep (20th Anniversary Remix) tracklist

Money Talks
Things I Never Said
Rapture of the Deep
Clearly Quite Absurd
MTV
Back to Back
Wrong Man
Girls Like That
Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye
Don’t Let Go
Junkyard Blues
Before Time Again

Bonus LP/CD: 2005 Studio Jams & Rehearsals
MTV
Money Talks
Back to Back
Before Time Began
Closing Note

Rapture Of The Deep artwork

(Image credit: earMusic)
