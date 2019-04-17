Rammstein tease two new tracks: Radio and Zeig Dich

Rammstein have released snippets of two new tracks which are expected to feature on the band’s long-awaited upcoming studio album.

The follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da will launch on May 17, with the band kicking off the hype surrounding the record with an astonishing video for Deutschland, which arrived late last month.

Check out the two new clips below.

Speaking previously with Metal Hammer, guitarist Richard Kruspe said: “We started on five or six years of ideas and took it from there.

“We were talking about harmonies, how certain kinds of melodies can change things. Things we never really cared about in the beginning, but things that matter more now.”

He added: “It’s more interesting for me as a musician to see how the vocals fit into a song, and which melody fits in that.”

Rammstein will head out on the road across Europe this summer.

We got an Oxford University professor to explain what the f*ck's going on in the Deutschland video last month video.