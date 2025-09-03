“I wanted to make a song I felt like a lot of women can relate to”: Scene Queen drops new single Platform Shoes one day before start of European tour
The bimbocore provocateur will hit the road from September 4
Scene Queen has released her new single Platform Shoes.
The US ‘bimbocore’ solo artist, real name Hannah Collins, put the song out today (September 3), one day before her headline tour of UK and Europe kicks off at Barrowlands in Glasgow on September 4.
Listen below.
Scene Queen comments: “As my final instalment of disco summer, I wanted to make a song I felt like a lot of women can relate to. Having the massive personality I do, I noticed while dating, a lot of men think they want someone who is independent and opinionated.
“That charisma is something you’re initially attracted to, but as time goes on, a lot of men start to feel insecure that they’re not the ‘alpha’ in the relationship. They’re about equality until it makes them question their masculinity.
“This song is about not letting men like this make you smaller. And I say all that in the most me way I could’ve, calling those men short. Because at the end of the day it doesn’t really matter how tall a guy is – men take note – it’s about how confident a man is that makes them hot.”
Scene Queen released her debut album, Hot Singles In Your Area, last summer via Hopeless. She characterises her sassy feminist metalcore as ‘bimbocore’, a tag which she explained in an interview with Metal Hammer in 2023.
“Bimbos do not care about math but they do care a lot about human rights and politics – that’s important,” she said. “Bimbos dress however the hell they want but, ideally, they dress insanely extra. Bimbo rules are quite literally to do and say anything as long as it’s beneficial to your mental health and the greater good of society. I feel like glitter and rhinestones are extremely necessary to my project.
“It’s OK to be materialistic. Honestly, we’re all slaves to capitalism anyway, so you’re allowed to like to spend money egregiously if you feel the need to. Get a sugar daddy if you want one – you can be a girl boss and a sugar baby at the same time.”
See all the stops on Scene Queen’s upcoming European tour via Ticketmaster.
