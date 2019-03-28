Rammstein return with new album and NSFW video for Deutschland

We’ve been waiting a long time for the follow-up to Rammstein’s 2009 album Liebe ist für alle da – but we won’t have too much longer to wait for their eagerly-anticipated seventh record.

The untitled album will launch on May 17, with the band marking the announcement with a hard-hitting video for the first single titled Deutschland, which was directed by Specter Berlin and can be watched below.

The news comes just days after Rammstein teased fans with a series of videos, which followed a number of video stills. And if Deutschland is anything to go by, album no.7 should be something special.

Speaking previously with Metal Hammer, guitarist Richard Kruspe said: “We started on five or six years of ideas and took it from there.

“We were talking about harmonies, how certain kinds of melodies can change things. Things we never really cared about in the beginning, but things that matter more now.”

He added: “It’s more interesting for me as a musician to see how the vocals fit into a song, and which melody fits in that.”

The timing of the new single and album couldn’t be better – with Rammstein gracing the cover of the brand new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is out from tomorrow.

Rammstein will head out on the road across Europe this summer.