Lindemann confirms Rammstein return

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has confirmed the band will get back to work in September.

This month, Peter Tagtgren – who works with the Rammstein singer in his side project Lindemann – said his bandmate would return to his other group in a few months.

And now Lindemann has confirmed that is the case, although he’s not sure whether they will put out an album or an EP, or go straight into a touring cycle first.

Lindemann tells Rock Sverige: “Rammstein gets together again in September and we have to look for a new rehearsal room. We used to play in this old and famous club, the Knaack Club, but they closed it down because of neighbours and some bullshit, so we have to find something new.

“Maybe we go straight back into touring or an EP or a full album, I don’t know. We have to sit down and discuss it, which will take weeks. We’re six guys with six opinions and it can be a nightmare sometimes.”

Rammstein’s last album was 2009’s Liebe Ist Fur Alle Da.