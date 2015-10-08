Rammstein tease with studio pic

Rammstein have teased fans with a Facebook update that suggests they‘re working on new material.

They‘ve posted a picture showing band members setting up in a studio, along with the caption: “Rammstein – back on.”

It follows comments from frontman Till Lindemann in June in which he confirmed the band were looking for a rehearsal space. He said: “Maybe we go straight back into touring or an EP or a full album, I don’t know. We have to sit down and discuss it, which will take weeks. We’re six guys with six opinions and it can be a nightmare sometimes.”

The band’s last album was 2009’s Liebe Ist Fur Alle Da. They released the Rammstein In Amerika double-DVD and double-Blu-ray package via Island/UME on September 25.