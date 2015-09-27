Rammstein release Engel live clip

Rammstein have released a performance clip of Engel from their live DVD In Amerika.

The package presents a 2010 concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden that marked the German outfit’s first US show in a decade.

Anticipation for Rammstein’s return was high following their retreat from America in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The band say: “The venue’s more than 18,000 seats were snatched up for the special appearance within less than 30 minutes of going on sale, heralding Rammstein’s return with a frenzied fanfare on par with the German band’s elaborate stage presentation.”

The show is accompanied by a feature-length documentary and a 20-minute film on the making of the 2009 album Liebe Ist Fur Alle Da.

The newly-released set was previewed with an official trailer and performance clips of Rammlied and Ich Tu Dir Weh.

Frontman Till Lindemann recently revealed the band would reconvene this month to work on fresh material.

Earlier this year, the singer teamed with Swedish producer Peter Tagtgren to release Skills In Pills, the debut album by his side project Lindemann.