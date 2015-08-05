Rammstein tease In Amerika

Rammstein have issued a teaser trailer for an upcoming release entitled In Amerika.

The short clip features stills of a live crowd, shots from around New York, including Madison Square Garden, along with snippets from their Amerika video from 2004.

No further details have been released – the band say simply: “More information coming soon.”

Their last album was 2009’s Liebe Ist Fur Alle Da, although frontman Till Lindemann recently revealed the band would reconvene in September to work on fresh material. He’s been involved with with Peter Tagtgren on his Lindemann project, resulting in the launch of Skills In Pills in June.