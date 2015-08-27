Rammstein launch Ich Tu Dir Weh clip

Rammstein have released a clip from upcoming live DVD In Amerika, featuring their performance of Ich Tu Dir Weh.

It was recorded at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2010, and will be released via Island/UME on September 25. The show is accompanied by a feature-length documentary and a 20-minute film on the making of 2009 album Liebe Ist Fur Alle Da.

Rammstein recently said: “The venue’s more than 18,000 seats were snatched up for the special appearance within less than 30 minutes of going on sale.”

They released their performance of Rammlied earlier this month. In Amerika is available for pre-order now on DVD and Blu-ray. Frontman Till Lindemann said in June that work would commence on a new album next month.

Tracklist

01. Rammlied 02. B** 03. Waidmanns Heil 04. Keine Lust 05. Weisses Fleisch 06. Feuer Frei! 07. Wiener Blut 08. Frühling In Paris 09. Ich Tu Dir Weh 10. Du Riechst So Gut 11. Benzin 12. Links 2 3 4 13. Du Hast 14. Pussy 15. Sonne 16. Haifisch 17. Ich Will 18. Engel