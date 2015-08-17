Rammstein unveil Rammlied from In Amerika DVD

Rammstein have released footage of them performing their track Rammlied to tease their upcoming In Amerika DVD.

Rammstein In Amerika is issued on September 25 via Island/UMe on 2DVD and 2Blu-ray and features the band’s 2010 show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The package also includes a feature-length documentary directed by Hannes Rossacher and a 20-minute film on the making of Rammstein’s sixth album Liebe Ist Fur Alle Da.

The band say: “The venue’s more than 18,000 seats were snatched up for the special appearance within less than 30 minutes of going on sale, heralding Rammstein’s return with a frenzied fanfare on par with the German band’s elaborate stage presentation.”

Earlier this year, Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann released Skills In Pills, the debut album by his side project Lindemann, a collaboration with Swedish producer Peter Tagtgren.

The singer has revealed that Rammstein will regroup next month to work on new material.

IN AMERIKA SETLIST 01. Rammlied 02. B** 03. Waidmanns Heil 04. Keine Lust 05. Weisses Fleisch 06. Feuer Frei! 07. Wiener Blut 08. Frühling In Paris 09. Ich Tu Dir Weh 10. Du Riechst So Gut 11. Benzin 12. Links 2 3 4 13. Du Hast 14. Pussy 15. Sonne 16. Haifisch 17. Ich Will 18. Engel