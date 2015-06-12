Lindemann tease Skills In Pills

Lindemann – featuring Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and collaborator Peter Tagtgren – have released teaser clips of all 11 tracks on their album.

Skills In Pills will be launched on June 23 via Warner Bros in a variety of formats.

Lindemann recently told Metal Hammer: “We don’t have these melodies in Rammstein. I wanted EBM, Depeche Mode-style sequences, so I pushed Peter to do it and he came up with some great stuff.”

He added: “Writing songs can be hard. You go to bed with it, you dream about it, you wake up with it. If you find a good one, you never have to work again.”

The band released a video for lead track Praise Abort last month. Lindemann are featured in the current edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Till Lindemann: Licence To Till