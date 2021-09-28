Trending

Rain replace Cyan at Summer's End Festival

By ( )

Cyan mainman Rob Reed goes down with covid forcing the cancellation of much-anticipated set at this year's Summer's End festival

Rain
(Image credit: GEP)

New melodic prog rock quartet Rain have replaced Cyan at this year's Summer's End festival after keyboard player Rob Reed came down with Covid during the week before the event.

"Huge apologies from the band," says Reed. "We’re gutted that we can’t do the show, having been preparing and rehearsing our set for a while. We were really looking forward to the gig."

Rain, who feature former IQ men John Jowitt on bass and Andy Edards on drums, alongside vocalist Mirron and guitarist, keyboard player and vocalist Rob Groucutt, released their debut album Singularity last November.

A new-look Cyan released  a reworked version of the band's 90's debut album For King And Country through Tigermoth Records last week. Summer's End was to be the very first show from the band, who also feature vocalist Pete Jones (CamelTiger Moth Tales), guitarist Luke Machin (MaschineThe Tangent), and bassist Dan Nelson (Godsticks, Magenta).

This year's event is headlined by CosmografThe Enid and The Moulettes with apperances from Rob Reed's new-look CyanThe Blackheart Orchestra, Antimatter, JumpWarmrain, I Am The Manic Whale and more. The event takes place next weekend, from October 1- 3 at Chepstow Drill Hall.

Full details of line-up, stage times and Covid protocols can be found here.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Founder and Editor of Prog Magazine. Enjoys almost all progressive music in its many guises, but is especially partial to a slice of post rock.