Rain replace Cyan at Summer's End Festival

New melodic prog rock quartet Rain have replaced Cyan at this year's Summer's End festival after keyboard player Rob Reed came down with Covid during the week before the event.

"Huge apologies from the band," says Reed. "We’re gutted that we can’t do the show, having been preparing and rehearsing our set for a while. We were really looking forward to the gig."

Rain, who feature former IQ men John Jowitt on bass and Andy Edards on drums, alongside vocalist Mirron and guitarist, keyboard player and vocalist Rob Groucutt, released their debut album Singularity last November.

A new-look Cyan released a reworked version of the band's 90's debut album For King And Country through Tigermoth Records last week. Summer's End was to be the very first show from the band, who also feature vocalist Pete Jones (Camel, Tiger Moth Tales), guitarist Luke Machin (Maschine, The Tangent), and bassist Dan Nelson (Godsticks, Magenta).

This year's event is headlined by Cosmograf, The Enid and The Moulettes with apperances from Rob Reed's new-look Cyan, The Blackheart Orchestra, Antimatter, Jump, Warmrain, I Am The Manic Whale and more. The event takes place next weekend, from October 1- 3 at Chepstow Drill Hall.

Full details of line-up, stage times and Covid protocols can be found here.