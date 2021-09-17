Cyan release video for the emotive I Defy The Sun

The new-loook line-up of Cyan have released a new video for the emotive I Defy The Sun, which you can watch below.

Cyan feature, alongside Reed on keyboards, vocalist Pete Jones (Camel, Tiger Moth Tales), guitarist Luke Machin (Maschine, The Tangent), and bassist Dan Nelson (Godsticks, Magenta).

The band will release their new album, For King and Country, through Tigermoth Records on September 24. The new album features material rewritten, rerecorded and reimagined from the band's early days.

"I had known about the reworking of For King And Country for a while, so it was a great thrill to be asked by Rob to work with him on the project, alongside the other amazing musicians such as Luke and Angharad," explains singer Pete Jones. "The songs are fantastic. They have a youthful and yet vintage quality to them, as well they might, given that they were first done in the early 90s. But with the benefit of Rob's experience, they have been reworked into an album which I feel is right up there with the classics.”

“I’d held off releasing this album because I couldn’t find a vocalist to do it justice," adds Reed. "Meeting Pete ticked that box, as soon as I heard him sing the first track. His voice just blends so good against Angharad Brinn, who I’d worked with on the Sanctuary solo albums. Having Luke play the guitar parts was just the icing on the cake. He is such a great player, with technique and feel. What a line up!”

Reed originally released three albums with band Cyan; the original For King And Country in 1993, Pictures From The Other Side (1994) and The Creeping Vine (1999), all of which featured Christina Booth on vocals. Reed then formed Magenta with Booth in 1999.

Pre-order For King And Country.