Luke Machin announces Guthrie Govan collaboration

Maschine guitarist Luke Machin has announced that The Aristocrats guitarist Guthrie Govan will guest on his upcoming solo album Soulshine. Govan joins an illustrious list of special guests that includes drummer Marco Minnemann and Damanek multi-instrumentalist Marek Arnold.

"The next very special guest on my debut Soulshine album is one of the greatest musicians of all time and needs no introduction, Mr. Guthrie Govan," enthuses Machin. "I got in touch with Guthrie and sent him the track and what he sent back was just a breathtaking piece of playing. All of those memories of listening to him perform live in my teens, checking out his concerts online and listening to his Erotic Cakes album on endless repeat just came flooding back. I was just blown away hearing this solo that encapsulated everything that I love about his musical output over all of those years.

"So I’d like to thank Guthrie from the bottom of my heart for this contribution as it has come full circle and completed a huge chapter of my life and I couldn’t be more grateful to have such a masterful musician to be featured on my debut solo album."

Work on Soulshine is ongoing and Machin is funding the album through pre-orders via his website. These come in three different pay levels. "Soulshine has a summer vibe to it so I hope to release it sometime in the middle of the year," he says.

