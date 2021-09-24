Summer's End release times and covid protocols for this year's event

Summer's End Festival organisers have announced this year's stage timings as ell as announcing how this year's event will work, given the Covid pandemic.

This year's event is headlined by Cosmograf, The Enid and The Moulettes with apperances from Rob Reed's new-look Cyan, The Blackheart Orchestra, Antimatter, Jump, Warmrain, I Am The Manic Whale and more. The event takes place next weekend, from October 1- 3 at Chepstow Drill Hall.

Having been forced to postpone last year's event, this year's festival has been dogged by the ongoing effects of the pandemic, meaning many overseas acts and some homegrown ones were forced to pull out. The organisers have adapted this year's event to cater for Covid.

"We are attempting to make Summer’s End feel as ‘normal’ as possible while also doing our best to keep everyone safe in these unprecedented times," the organisers tell Prog. "Please note that these are our intended protocols and that they might need to change at short notice should national or local guidance or advice change.

"We would recommend anyone attending to have had two Covid jabs if they are able. We also request that all attendees and artists take a PCR or lateral flow test within 48 hours of attending the festival, whether they have been double vaccinated or not. This will be compulsory for festival staff.

"Although not mandatory at the moment, we suggest that all attendees obtain and make available on request proof of vaccination or a negative test, just in case any updates in the rules require us to check (though this is looking unlikely at present)."

The festival will be operating with a reduced capacity this year. "Between acts, and weather permitting, we hope to clear the hall as far as we can so that we can open the doors to ventilate the hall as much as possible. We’ll also be using the hall extractor fan as frequently as possible."

* The bar area will only be open to collect food and drink this year, rather than as a casual bar area, and a one-way system will be in operation.

* A one-way system will also be in place in the toilet area if possible.

* Sanitiser will be freely available and disposable masks will be available on the Festival merch stand. Surfaces will be sanitised on a regular basis.

* There will be a reduced number of merch tables, located only towards the back of the hall to give the audience more space at the front.

* Face coverings are requested to be worn in the following situations, unless you are exempt: When queuing to get into the venue, while queuing for bar and food, in situations where social distancing is difficult, particularly at the front of the stage when in close proximity to the bands and other audience members. Summer’s End staff will wear face coverings whenever appropriate and bands are requested to war face coverings backstage except in dressing rooms.

Friday - Doors 6.30

The Blackheart Orchestra 7.30 - 8.30

The Moulettes 9 - 10.30

Saturday - Doors 12 noon

The Emerald Dawn 12.30 - 1.30

Lesoir 2 - 3

Jump 3.45 - 5

Antimatter 6.15 - 7.15

The Enid 8.45 - 10.30

Sunday - Doors 12 noon

Warmrain 12.30 - 1.30

I Am The Manic Whale 2 - 3

Cyan 4 - 5

Haze 6.10 - 7.30

Cosmograf 9 - 10.45