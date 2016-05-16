Radiohead could face legal action over Burn The Witch video

Radiohead could face legal action over their video for Burn The Witch.

The characters in the video, released this month, bear a striking resemblance to 1960s British kids’ TV show Trumpton. And the family of the show’s creator Gordon Murray say the promo tarnishes the brand.

William Mollett, the son-in-law of 95-year-old Gordon Murray, tells the Mail On Sunday: “Radiohead should have sought our consent as we consider this a tarnishing of the brand.

“It is not something we would have authorised. We consider that there is a breach of copyright and we are deciding what to do next.”

Mollett adds that he wouldn’t show the Radiohead video to Murray, as he would be “appalled.”

Burn The Witch is the first song to be revealed from Radiohead’s ninth album A Moon Shaped Pool, which was released on May 8.

Burn The Witch video creator Virpi Kettu said the promo was a comment on European fears about the refugee crisis.

May 20: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam

May 21: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam

May 23: Paris Le Zenith, France

May 24: Paris Le Zenith, France

May 26: London Roundhouse, UK

May 27: London Roundhouse, UK

May 28: London Roundhouse, UK

Jun 01: Les Nuits Des Fourvieres festival, France

Jun 03: Primavera Sound, Spain

Jun 17: Secret Solstic, Iceland

Jul 02: Openair, Switzerland

Jul 08: Nos Alive Festival, Portugal

Jul 26: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 29-31: Osheaga Music And Arts Festival, Canada

Aug 04: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Aug 08: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Aug 20-21: Summersonic, Japan

Sep 11: Lollapalooza, Germany

Oct 03: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Oct 04: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico