Radiohead Burn The Witch video designed to be happier than song, animator says

One of the animators behind Radiohead’s Burn The Witch video has suggested the Trumpton-themed promo was designed to be happier than the song and its companions on the band’s upcoming album.

Burn The Witch, complete with references to classic horror movie The Wicker Man, was released this week – with speculation high that the follow-up to 2010’s The King Of Limbs will be released in June.

Virpi Kettu has previously worked with the band under director Chris Hopewell and she’s best known for her work with Aarman Animations, creators of the Wallace And Gromit films.

Kettu tells Billboard: “They wanted the video to contrast with what they’re playing and to wake people up a bit.”

Asked about the meaning behind the track, she speculates it’s about “the blaming of different people, of Muslims, and negativity” – although she stresses that Radiohead themselves have not offered an explanation.

And Kettu admits she’s disappointed not to have met Thom Yorke and co while she worked. “I wish,” she says. “We sent them a few snippets back and forth and they always kind of loved it. Their pre-plan was quite clear and straightforward. Thom is very decisive when it comes to things like this.”

Radiohead begin a run of tour dates later this month.

May 20: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam

May 21: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam

May 23: Paris Le Zenith, France

May 24: Paris Le Zenith, France

May 26: London Roundhouse, UK

May 27: London Roundhouse, UK

May 28: London Roundhouse, UK

Jun 01: Les Nuits Des Fourvieres festival, France

Jun 03: Primavera Sound, Spain

Jun 17: Secret Solstic, Iceland

Jul 02: Openair, Switzerland

Jul 08: Nos Alive Festival, Portugal

Jul 26: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 29-31: Osheaga Music And Arts Festival, Canada

Aug 04: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Aug 08: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Aug 20-21: Summersonic, Japan

Sep 11: Lollapalooza, Germany

Oct 03: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Oct 04: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico