YouTube favourites Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have trolled their followers in the most delightful way.

Yesterday, the pair's social media team set up a YouTube premiere, promising to share a new Fripp and Emo remix of King Crimson's classic 21st Century Schizoid Man. What could be more exciting than this? Nothing, that's what.

Instead, viewers heard the original mix of the opening track on Crimson's debut album, but with added rabbits, as Fripp and Willcox's pets happily faced the camera with bunny abandon.

Some might claim that the video title was misleading, but it should be noted that Fripp's rabbits are named Fripp and Eno, so the "Fripp and Eno remix" labelling is largely accurate, if not entirely what King Crimson fans might wish for.

Fripp watchers may be aware that the Crimson founder is a longtime appreciator of the Leporidae family of mammals, with the couple's pets making occasional appearances in Fripp's online diary.

And in 2022, during a show on Fripp and manager David Singleton's North American tour, Fripp was asked by an audience member if he owned any pets.

"The short answer is yes," responded Fripp. "A rabbit. A large white rabbit, Beaton Bunnerius Bun. The rabbit which preceded it was Cecil Ratticus Roo.

"I'll explain, if I may. My wife has always – since a small child – had a pet, a large white rabbit. Now, large white rabbits die every four to seven years, and throughout my wife's life she's had the same rabbit, but it moves from body to body."

Sadly, Beaton Bunnerius Bun died in 2007. Another rabbit, Willyfred – named after late King Crimson drummer Bill Rieflin – passed away in 2016.