Radiohead release 9th album A Moon Shaped Pool

Radiohead have launched their ninth album A Moon Shaped Pool in digital formats.

The follow-up to 2010’s King Of Limbs will be available on vinyl and CD on June 17, while a special edition will ship in September.

Last week, Radiohead began to systematically erase their entire online presence, before launching a video for new track Burn The Witch.

Then on Friday, a promo for the track Daydreaming, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, was unveiled before the band revealed the album would be on sale from 7pm on May 8 (Sunday).

A Moon Shaped Pool is available now on iTunes, Amazon and via the band’s website, and it can be streamed on Apple Music and Tidal.

The £60 special edition comes with two heavyweight 12-inch vinyl records, two CDs and 32 pages of artwork in “a case bound album, inspired by the albums for 78rpm shellac records in the library of La Fabrique, France.” It also includes a piece of the master tape from an actual recording session.

Radiohead say: “The tape degrades over time and becomes unplayable. We thought rather than it ending up as landfill we would cut it up and make it useful as a part of the special edition. A new life for some obsolete technology.

“Each loop contains about three quarters of a second of audio – which could be from any era in the band’s recording past going back to Kid A.

“You may have silence, you may have coloured leader tape, you may have a chorus… It’s a crapshoot. We have copies. Don’t worry.”

Radiohead have a number of tour dates lined up for 2016.

Radiohead A Moon Shaped Pool tracklist

Burn The Witch Daydreaming Decks Dark Desert Island Disk Ful Stop Glass Eyes Identikit The Numbers Present Tense Tinker Tailer Soldier Sailor Rich Man Poor Man Beggar Man Thief True Love Waits

May 20: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam

May 21: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam

May 23: Paris Le Zenith, France

May 24: Paris Le Zenith, France

May 26: London Roundhouse, UK

May 27: London Roundhouse, UK

May 28: London Roundhouse, UK

Jun 01: Les Nuits Des Fourvieres festival, France

Jun 03: Primavera Sound, Spain

Jun 17: Secret Solstic, Iceland

Jul 02: Openair, Switzerland

Jul 08: Nos Alive Festival, Portugal

Jul 26: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 29-31: Osheaga Music And Arts Festival, Canada

Aug 04: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Aug 08: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Aug 20-21: Summersonic, Japan

Sep 11: Lollapalooza, Germany

Oct 03: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Oct 04: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico