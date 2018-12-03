Queen and Adam Lambert announce 2019 Rhapsody tour

Queen have announced that they’ll head out on the 23-date Rhapsody tour across North America next summer.

The trio of guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and frontman Adam Lambert will kick off the run at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on July 10 and wrap up with a performance at Charlotte’s Spectrum Centre on August 23.

It’s being described as a “brand new larger-than-life production” with Stufish Entertainment Architects’ set designer Ric Lipson explaining: “Queen and Adam Lambert’s Rhapsody tour will, once again for them, expand the parameters of what a live music experience can be.

“This new show promises to be their most spectacular yet – an innovative and interactive celebration of the continued power of Queen’s music.”

May adds: "This is a great opportunity. Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever, and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious!”

Taylor says the band are “raring to get back in the saddle” while Lambert adds: “We have been designing a brand new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to unveil it!”

The trio will be joined onstage by keyboardist Spike Edney, bassist Neil Fairclough and percussionist Tyler Warren.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday (December 7) from 10am local time, while a Queen and Adam Lambert fan club pre-sale will get under way on December 6, again at 10am local time.

The new Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody premiered in October and has been earning praise across the board, with Queen providing the official soundtrack to the film.

Last month, Classic Rock ran a poll to find out what you, the fans, thought were the 50 best Queen songs of all time… and the results are in.

Queen and Adam Lambert Rhapsody tour 2018

Jul 10: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Jul 12: Tacoma Dome, WA

Jul 14: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Jul 16: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Jul 19: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Jul 23: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Jul 24: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Jul 27: Detroit Littles Caesars Arena, MI

Jul 28 Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Jul 30: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Jul 31: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Aug 03: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Aug 04: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 06: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 09: Chicago United Centre, IL

Aug 10: St paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 13: Columbus Nationwide Center, OH

Aug 15: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Aug 17: Ft lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Aug 18: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Aug 20: New Orleans Smoothie King Centre, LA

Aug 22: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Aug 23: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC