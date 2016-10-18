Watch Puscifer’s video for The Arsonist

Puscifer have released an animated video for their track The Arsonist, in which a team of wrestlers and MMA fighters take on a monster version of US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The track appears on Maynard James Keenan and co’s third album, Money Shot, which was released last year. The video sees Keenan fighting UFC star Ronda Rousey before they join forces to take on the Trump monster. UFC commentator Joe Rogan makes a guest appearance in the promo.

Keenan, who also fronts Tool and A Perfect Circle, told Metal Hammer that Puscifer had “fought an uphill battle” to establish their identity as a result of changes in the music business.

He added: “From the time we started recording our first album until we released it, the industry disappeared. There’s no longer that machine to plop us in front of you to say ‘this is a thing.’

“You don’t see it because there’s no longer that beaten-path formula. We’re not in Billboard, so we don’t exist. We don’t exist to most people because we don’t appear in those boring, archaic spaces.”

Work on Tool’s long-awaited follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days continues, with bassist Justin Chancellor having said last month: “Just trust me that it’s going to be awesome.”

Puscifer are currently touring North America, with dates in Australia to follow.

Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 30: New Orleans Voodoo Music & Arts Experience, LA

Nov 01: Orlando Bob Carr Center, FL

Nov 02: Miami Jackie Gleason Theatre, FL

Nov 03: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Nov 05: Nashville Tennessee Performing Arts Center, TN

Jan 20: Hobart Mona Foma, Australia

Jan 22: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, Australia

Jan 23: Adelaide Thebarton Theatre, Australia

Jan 25: Sydney Darling Harbour Theatre, Australia

Jan 26: Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, Australia

Jan 29: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand

