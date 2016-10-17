Watch Devin Townsend Project’s Stormbending video

Devin Townsend Project have released a video for their track Stormbending.
It’s taken from latest album Transcendence, which was released last month and followed 2014’s Sky Blue, part of the band’s Z2 release.
Mainman Townsend recently said: “It’s so easy to say ‘Everything’s shit, man – it’s all going to hell.’ Making a statement that is positive was really where I wanted the power of this record to be rooted.
“I wanted to make something that’s really beautiful, but strong. There’s a ton of people that aren’t giving up and you have to really fight to not give up, so this record is a celebration of that spirit.”
Devin Townsend Project commence a European tour in January, with six UK dates in March.
Devin Townsend Project 2017 European tour
Jan 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Jan 30: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Jan 31: Paris Le Bataclan, France
Feb 01: Bordeaux Rockschool Barbey, France
Feb 03: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Feb 04: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Feb 05: Marseille Le Moulin, France
Feb 07: Milan Live Club, Italy
Feb 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Feb 09: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Feb 10: Munich Backstage, Germany
Feb 12: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia
Feb 13: Budapest A38, Hungary
Feb 14: Vienna Arena, Austria
Feb 16: Prague The Roxy, Czech Republic
Feb 17: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Feb 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Feb 19: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Feb 21: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany
Feb 22: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark
Feb 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Feb 25: Bergen Blastfest, Norway
Feb 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Feb 28: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Mar 01: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland
Mar 03: Stockholm Berns, Sweden
Mar 04: Malmo KB, Sweden
Mar 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Mar 07: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Mar 08: Dortmund FZW, Germany
Mar 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Mar 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Mar 12: Bristol Colston Hall, UK
Mar 13: Manchester Academy, UK
Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK
Mar 16: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Mar 17: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, UK
Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City, UK