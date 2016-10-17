Watch Devin Townsend Project’s Stormbending video

Devin Townsend Project have released a video for their track Stormbending.

It’s taken from latest album Transcendence, which was released last month and followed 2014’s Sky Blue, part of the band’s Z2 release.

Mainman Townsend recently said: “It’s so easy to say ‘Everything’s shit, man – it’s all going to hell.’ Making a statement that is positive was really where I wanted the power of this record to be rooted.

“I wanted to make something that’s really beautiful, but strong. There’s a ton of people that aren’t giving up and you have to really fight to not give up, so this record is a celebration of that spirit.”

Devin Townsend Project commence a European tour in January, with six UK dates in March.

Devin Townsend Project 2017 European tour

Jan 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jan 30: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jan 31: Paris Le Bataclan, France

Feb 01: Bordeaux Rockschool Barbey, France

Feb 03: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Feb 04: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Feb 05: Marseille Le Moulin, France

Feb 07: Milan Live Club, Italy

Feb 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 09: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Backstage, Germany

Feb 12: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia

Feb 13: Budapest A38, Hungary

Feb 14: Vienna Arena, Austria

Feb 16: Prague The Roxy, Czech Republic

Feb 17: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Feb 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Feb 19: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 21: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany

Feb 22: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark

Feb 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Feb 25: Bergen Blastfest, Norway

Feb 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Feb 28: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Mar 01: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland

Mar 03: Stockholm Berns, Sweden

Mar 04: Malmo KB, Sweden

Mar 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Mar 07: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Mar 08: Dortmund FZW, Germany

Mar 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Mar 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 12: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

Mar 13: Manchester Academy, UK

Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Mar 16: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Mar 17: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, UK

Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City, UK

