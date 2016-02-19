This is a 28-minute supercut of Maynard James Keenan's onstage rants

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan has never been one to keep tight-lipped on situations (unless it’s regarding a new album), which is why it’s no surprise some bright spark has created this compilation of his onstage rants.

What is interesting, though, is that at 28 minutes long all of the snippets and clips come from their 2016 tour. MJK must have a lot on his mind and fancy a bit of a chat with the audience from time to time.

From judging someone’s penguin outfit in the crowd to talking anal beads to forgetting jokes – it’s all in here from the early part of Tool’s 2016 tour.

Oh Maynard, never change.

