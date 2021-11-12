Puscifer release live video for Fake Affront

Maynard Keenan's Tool offshoot (or one of them), Puscifer, have released a new live video for Fake Affront, which you can watch below.

It's taken from Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti, one of two new live stream soundtracks that the band have released today, the other being Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents Featuring Money $hot. The soundtracks and digital versions of the films have beeb released via Puscifer Entertainment and Alchemy Recordings/BMG. Physical releases will follow.

Released in October 2020, Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti is a pioneer of COVID-era livestream era, breaking viewership records while showcasing the then newly released album amidst the bedazzling backdrop of Arcosanti, a location Architectural Digest described as a “utopian metropolis in the Arizona desert” that “looks like the sublime set of a big-budget sci-fi movie.”

Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents Featuring Money $hot followed in April, with the prequel tracking Billy D as he trudged through what has been referred to as the Bermuda Triangle of the Southwest, ultimately landing at Los Angeles’ historic Mayan Theater. The elaborate cultural landmark, with its jaw-dropping Mayan calendar infused chandelier and a lobby dedicated to the bird-meets-reptilian deity Quetzalcoatl, served as an intoxicating backdrop to the Luchador-infused performance.

The Arizona-based band also launched Puscifer TV this morning. A home for the stable of Puscifer films including the tow new releases as well as Maynard James Keenan: A Curmudgeon’s Guide to Divine Collisions and Pythagorean Oenology, and What Is… Puscifer.