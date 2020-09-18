We have no idea what this new Puscifer song is about, but we love it anyway

We've got to be honest: we love everything Maynard James Keenan touches, but we're not always sure what the hell he’s on about.

Take The Underwhelming, the brand new song just released by the Tool singer’s other band Puscifer. Musically, it’s tremendous: a weirdly funky if slightly menacing slice of electronic-tinged rock, with MJK’s instantly recognisable voice bouncing off Brit-born collaborator Carina Round’s backing vocals.

Lyrically? Nope, you’ve got us there. “Glorious friction awakens the cognizant and mindful”? Sorry, say again? “Graceless dullards plodding through their vapid cabaret”? See, utterly baffling.

As if that wasn’t cryptic enough it, it comes with a spoof CIA-style press release complete references to alien abduction, “traversable bridges between intuition and technology” and redacted sections. We’re pretty sure it’s announcing their much-anticipated new album Existential Reckoning, their first in five years, due out on October 30 and available to pre-order now.

Check out the video - and the press release – and let us know if you know what they hell it’s all on about.

(Image credit: Alchemy Recordings/Puscifer Entertainment/BMG)

Puscifer: Existential Reckoning tracklist:

Bread and Circus

Apocalyptical

The Underwhelming

Grey Area 5.1

Theorem

UPGrade

Bullet Train to Iowa

Personal Prometheus

A Singularity

Postulous

Fake Affront

Bedlamite