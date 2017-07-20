Prophets Of Rage tackle poverty in Living On The 110 video

Prophets Of Rage have released a video for their new track Living On The 110.

The song will be on the band’s upcoming self-titled album, which is scheduled to arrive on September 15. It’ll be the follow-up to last year’s The Party’s Over.

Speaking about the track, guitarist Tom Morello exclusively told Metal Hammer: “In the US, freeways have numbers on them and in Los Angeles there’s the 110. The homeless population exploded during the Obama administration – it was always there but it exploded under Obama.

“So you have this ironic daily juxtaposition of Bentleys and Rolls Royces rolling over the impoverished and it’s an analogy for the world where the five richest families have as much wealth as the poorest two billion people.

“Living On The 110 holds up a mirror to that situation. How do you respond to that? Do you hold up your window or do you get involved in some way? The way we responded was we played a show there.”

B-Real added: “Living On The 110 opens the eyes of those that don’t see the ever growing problems of the poverty stricken.”

Prophets Of Rage issued a promo for their track Unfuck The World in June. The new album is available to order now from iTunes.

Prophets Of Rage tracklist

Radical Eyes Unfuck The World Legalize Me Living On The 110 The Counteroffensive Hail To The Chief Take Me Higher Strength In Numbers Fired A Shot Who Owns Who Hands Up Smashit

Sep 16: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Sep 17: Chicago Douglas Park, IL

Sep 30: Louisville Champions Park, KY

Oct 15: The Woodlands The Cynthia Wood Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 27: New Orleans Voodoo Music And Arts Experience, LA

Nov 04: Ozzfest San Bernardino, CA

