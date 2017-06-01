Watch the new Prophets Of Rage video, directed by Michael Moore

Prophets Of Rage have released an official new video for their new video Unfuck The World, the first track to be released from their upcoming self-titled album. The album was recorded with former Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave producer Brendan O’Brien and will be released on September 15.

Featuring live footage mixed with imagery of Trump rallies, riots, protests, Keyboard Cat, WWE and fracking, the video was directed by Michael Moore, who also directed Rage Against The Machine’s Sleep Now In The Fire video.

“I am thrilled to once again be working with my old friends and comrades in the struggle for a just world,” says Michael Moore. “Prophets Of Rage is the right band saying the right shit at this very critical moment. This music video is our collective battle cry against those who seek to harm the innocent and the powerless. I am proud to have directed this video and I ask all who see it do their part to unfuck this world. All hands on deck!”

Prophets Of Rage tracklisting

1) Radical Eyes

2) Unfuck The World

3) Legalize Me

4) Living On The 110

5) The Counteroffensive

6) Hail To The Chief

7) Take Me Higher

8) Strength In Numbers

9) Fired A Shot

10) Who Owns Who

11) Hands Up

12) Smashit

