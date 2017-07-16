Prophets Of Rage at the Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - live review

In the sleepy town of Esch-sur-Alzette in south-west Luxembourg, something is stirring. Something is moving. Something is raging. And it’s not the biblically hot weather threatening to melt our skin straight off the bone.

Inside the super-modern, warehouse-like Rockhal, thousands of bodies from all walks of life have gathered to witness the strength of rock and hip-hop working as one. From DJ Lord’s 15-minute intro set (blasting out everything from Slayer to KRS-One) to the climactic Killing In The Name crescendo, this is two hours of pure, unadulterated fun.

Despite the metal and rap legends on stage in the form of Tom Morello and Chuck D, the floor is closer to an old-school hardcore punk gig, bodies bouncing and hurling over each other, pints flying through the air, everyone connected as one to music that has the power to change the world. The RATM big hitters of Testify, Guerrilla Radio and Bulls On Parade still have the power to shake a building to its foundations, and Prophets newie Unfuck The World has already become a battle cry for a generation of miscreants who are sick of the societal and political climate we currently find ourselves in. Couple this with a classic hip-hop medley fronted by Chuck D and B-Real – ending with a floor-wobbling rendition of House Of Pain’s Jump Around – and you can feel the air physically buzzing with adrenalin, sweat and elation.

No, this isn’t Rage Against The Machine, but this is vital music played by six guys who believe that change is possible. All hell can’t stop them now.