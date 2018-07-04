Prophets Of Rage complete new 13-track album

Prophets Of Rage have finished their new album, according to bassist Tim Commerford.

He and drummer Brad Wilk were interviewed ahead of their performance at Finland’s Provinssi Festival by Kaaos TV, where Commerford also confirmed that a new track from the band is scheduled to drop on Saturday.

Commerford says: “We’re on to another record now, we’ve already finished a 13-song record that we’re in the process of putting together at this moment in time.

“There’s a lot going on and we have a new song that comes out on July 7 and it’s on to new territory, new sounds and new music.”

Commerford adds: “It’s a different direction, it’s not the same and I love that. We grew up listening to bands that made records and you were waiting at the record store to hear.

“That’s the way I feel we’re doing it – we’re growing and creating and going into new territory and I feel really good about it.”

Last week, following an operation on his hand, Prophets Of Rage guitarist Tom Morello invited fan Mike Svensson onstage during their set at Stockholm’s Grona Lund to play Rage Against The Machine classic Bulls On Parade.

The band are currently on tour across Europe and will return to North America for further shows later this month.