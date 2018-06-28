Watch as Tom Morello invites fan onstage to play Rage Against The Machine classic

Last week, guitarist Tom Morello had surgery to mend a fractured hand – but still made it to Prophets Of Rage’s show at Stockholm’s Grona Lund on Tuesday.

However, during the set, Morello said: “Last Thursday, I fractured my hand and broke it in two. The doctor said, 'There's no way you guys are going to be able to go on tour.’

“I said, 'There are some crazy-ass motherfuckers in Sweden who need to see this shit, so staple it back together and make sure I’m at that show.’

“So here I am, five days later, rocking it to the best of my abilities, but, I gotta tell you, my arm’s getting a little tired right now. Is there anybody out there who knows how to play any Rage Against The Machine songs?”

The guitarist then selects fan Mike Svensson from the front of the crowd, who then takes Morello’s place on stage and rips through Rage Against The Machine classic Bulls On Parade.

Watch fan-filmed video below.

Svensson later posted a picture of himself with Morello backstage, with the caption: “What i did tonight? I hung out with Tom Morello and Prophets Of Rage. Thanks so much DJ Lord and (guitar tech) Martin Slim Richardson and all of you guys for making this for me.”

Prophets Of Rage’s European tour continues later today at Odense’s Tinderbox. They’ll return to North America next month for further shows.