Poly-Math share live video for new single Velociter – watch it here!

By Natasha Scharf
( Prog )
published

Poly-Math's new album Zenith due in November with UK and Ireland shows scheduled to coincide

Poly-Math
Poly-Math have shared a jazzy live performance video for their new single, Velociter. It's the latest track to be taken from the upcoming album, Zenith, which is out on November 18 via Nice Weather For Airstrikes.

Say the band, “Velociter is a big track for us – it blends a lot of the big riffery that we think of as a core part of our traditional sound with a lot of the new ideas that have come from having two lead instruments in guitar and saxophone. It's a real energetic high point in the album, and we've loved playing live!"

The eight-track Zenith is the fourth album from the London/Brighton-based proggers and the first to be recorded as a five-piece. They tracked it at The Ranch Production House just outside Southampton with producer Mark Roberts (Toska, Black Peaks, The Physics House Band). It contains eight tracks

Poly-Math – comprising guitarist Tim Walters, drummer Chris Woollison, bassist Joe Branton, keys Josh Gesner and saxist Chris Olsen – head out on the road this November. Scroll down for the full list of UK and Ireland dates.

UK and Ireland tour 2022

Nov 11: Brighton Green Door Store 
Nov 12: London Signature Brew BHR
Nov 16: Bristol Rough Trade
Nov 17: Birmingham Scruffy Murphys
Nov 18: Liverpool Outpost
Nov 19: Cork Fred Zeppelins
Nov 20: Belfast Ulster Sports Club
Nov 21: Galway Loft
Nov 22: Dublin Grand Social
Nov 24: Manchester Satans Hollow
Nov 25: Newcastle Little Buildings
Dec 3: Leicester Forgotten Futures

poly-math tour poster for 2022 UK shows

