Listen to Poly-Math's brand new single Zenith (Vel Cut) here

London/Brighton-based prog band Poly-Math have premiered their brand new single Zenith (Vel Cut) with Prog, which you can listen to below.

Zenith is the title track of the quintet's upcoming fourth album, set for release on through the Nice Weather For Airstrikes label on November 18.

"Zenith (Vel Cut) was written to be a battle between saxophone and guitar," the band explain. "It's the opening track on the record, and was the first track that we recorded with saxophone. A lot of the parts were largely improvised to create an unpredictable slow-building cacophony throughout the song."

Zenith sees the addition of saxophonist Chris Olsen to the bands line-up, and the album sees Poly-Math moving away from previous experimentation with expansive soundscapes and field recordings, focussing on concentrated, succinct songs featuring the band's trademark playing style and riffs.

Zenith was recorded at The Ranch Production House in Nursling with producer Mark Roberts (Delta Sleep, Toska, Black Peaks, The Physics House Band).

The band will undertake a tour of Ireland and the UK in support of the album. You can view the dates, the new album artwork and tracklisitng below.

Pre-save Zenith.

(Image credit: Nice Weather For Airstrikes)

Poly-Math: Zenith

1. Zenith

2. Velociter

3. Charger

4. Canticum ii

5. Canticum i

6. Proavus

7. Mora

8. Metam

Poly-Math Zenith Album Tour Dates:

Nov 11: Brighton Green Door Store

Nov 12: London Signature Brew BHR

Nov 16: Bristol Rough Trade

Nov 17: Birmingham Scruffy Murphys

Nov 18: Liverpool Outpost

Nov 19: Cork Fred Zeppelins

Nov 20: Belfast Ulster Sports Club

Nov 21: Galway Loft

Nov 22: Dublin Grand Social

Nov 24: Manchester Satans Hollow

Nov 25: Newcastle Little Buildings

Dec 3: Leicester Forgotten Futures