Playgrounded release video for pulsating new song Tomorrow's Rainbow

By ( ) published

Greek dark prog quintet Playgrounded will release their second album The death Of Death in March

Playgrounded
(Image credit: Panos Iliopoulos)

Greek dark proggers Playgrounded have released a video for brooding new track Tomorrow's Rainbow, which you can watch below. The song is taken from the band's second full-length album, The death of Death, which will be released through Pelagic Records on March 18.

"For yet another time in history we are witnessing the pinnacle of conflict between the rich and powerful of the East and West, resulting in suffering and death for the oppressed of this world," the band exclaim. "Under the darkest clouds our voice speaks for peace, dignity, solidarity and respect for one another. For finding what's common.”

Playgrounded formed in 2007, releasing their first EP, Athens, in 2012, and their full-length debut album In Time With Gravity in 2012.

The death Of Death was recorded at MD Recording Studios by Nikos Michalodimitrakis, and mixing was handled by C.A.Cederberg (Leprous, Shining) in Kristiansand, Norway while the album was mastered by George Tanderø (Madrugada, Satyricon, Jaga Jazzist, and more) in Oslo.

Playgrounded have previously released a video for The death Of Death and streamed The Swan.

Pre-order The death Of Death.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.