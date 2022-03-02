Playgrounded release video for pulsating new song Tomorrow's Rainbow

Greek dark proggers Playgrounded have released a video for brooding new track Tomorrow's Rainbow, which you can watch below. The song is taken from the band's second full-length album, The death of Death, which will be released through Pelagic Records on March 18.

"For yet another time in history we are witnessing the pinnacle of conflict between the rich and powerful of the East and West, resulting in suffering and death for the oppressed of this world," the band exclaim. "Under the darkest clouds our voice speaks for peace, dignity, solidarity and respect for one another. For finding what's common.”

Playgrounded formed in 2007, releasing their first EP, Athens, in 2012, and their full-length debut album In Time With Gravity in 2012.

The death Of Death was recorded at MD Recording Studios by Nikos Michalodimitrakis, and mixing was handled by C.A.Cederberg (Leprous, Shining) in Kristiansand, Norway while the album was mastered by George Tanderø (Madrugada, Satyricon, Jaga Jazzist, and more) in Oslo.

Playgrounded have previously released a video for The death Of Death and streamed The Swan.

Pre-order The death Of Death.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine.