Playgrounded stream brand new single The Swan

Greek dark prog quintet Playgrounded have streamed their new single The Swan, which you can listen to below. The new single is taken from the band's second full-length album, The death of Death, which will be released through Pelagic Records on March 18.

"We share with you The Swan, the track that we have chosen as the opening of The death of Death," the band say. "The lyrics set the premise for the rest of the album: desperate or fascinating, one's relation to the world that surrounds us is grounded to the very matter of which we are made."

The death Of Death was recorded at MD Recording Studios by Nikos Michalodimitrakis, and mixing was handled by C.A.Cederberg (Leprous, Shining) in Kristiansand, Norway while the album was mastered by George Tanderø (Madrugada, Satyricon, Jaga Jazzist, and more) in Oslo.

Playgrounded formed in 2007, releasing their first EP, Athens, in 2012, and their full-length debut album In. Time With Gravity in 2012.

Pre-order The death Of Death.

