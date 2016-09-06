Pixies reveal Tenement Song video

Pixies have released a video for their track Tenement Song.

It’s taken from upcoming album Head Carrier, to be launched on September 30 – their first to feature bassist Paz Lenchantin as an official band member.

Frontman Black Francis recently explained how their sixth album came to include a thank-you song to former member Kim Deal after Lenchantin misheard a demo and inadvertently came up with a totally different track.

Francis reported: “She says, ‘Maybe it could be the start of a new song.’ I said, ‘Absolutely, Paz, but you have to sing it.’

“She said, ‘You have to write the words. You have to write about Kim Deal.’ So that’s what we did.”

Pixies begin a European tour in November, with UK dates to follow in December.

Earlier this week, Francis admitted he didn’t think he’d record further solo albums, saying he’d rather channel his extra creative energy into painting instead.

Nov 15: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 16: Poznan Hala Arena, Poland

Nov 17: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 18: Montreux Auditorium Stravinski, Switzerland

Nov 20: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Nov 21: Porto Coliseu, Portugal

Nov 23: Paris Zenith, France

Nov 25: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium

Nov 27: Amsterdam HMH, Netherlands

Nov 28: London O2 Academy Brixton

Nov 29: London O2 Academy Brixton

Nov 30: Leeds Academy

Dec 02: Glasgow Barrowland

Dec 03: Newcastle Academy

Dec 04: Manchester Apollo

Dec 06: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Dec 07: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 08: Birmingham Academy, UK

The Head Carrier cover art

Pixies: Head Carrier tracklist

Head Carrier Classic Masher Baal’s Back Might As Well Be Gone Oona Talent Tenement Song Bel Esprit All I Think About Now Um Chagga Lagga Plaster Of Paris All The Saints

