Pixies reveal Tenement Song video

Pixies have released a video for their track Tenement Song.
It’s taken from upcoming album Head Carrier, to be launched on September 30 – their first to feature bassist Paz Lenchantin as an official band member.
Frontman Black Francis recently explained how their sixth album came to include a thank-you song to former member Kim Deal after Lenchantin misheard a demo and inadvertently came up with a totally different track.
Francis reported: “She says, ‘Maybe it could be the start of a new song.’ I said, ‘Absolutely, Paz, but you have to sing it.’
“She said, ‘You have to write the words. You have to write about Kim Deal.’ So that’s what we did.”
Pixies begin a European tour in November, with UK dates to follow in December.
Earlier this week, Francis admitted he didn’t think he’d record further solo albums, saying he’d rather channel his extra creative energy into painting instead.
Pixies 2016 tour dates
Nov 15: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Nov 16: Poznan Hala Arena, Poland
Nov 17: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Nov 18: Montreux Auditorium Stravinski, Switzerland
Nov 20: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain
Nov 21: Porto Coliseu, Portugal
Nov 23: Paris Zenith, France
Nov 25: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium
Nov 27: Amsterdam HMH, Netherlands
Nov 28: London O2 Academy Brixton
Nov 29: London O2 Academy Brixton
Nov 30: Leeds Academy
Dec 02: Glasgow Barrowland
Dec 03: Newcastle Academy
Dec 04: Manchester Apollo
Dec 06: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK
Dec 07: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 08: Birmingham Academy, UK
Pixies: Head Carrier tracklist
- Head Carrier
- Classic Masher
- Baal’s Back
- Might As Well Be Gone
- Oona
- Talent
- Tenement Song
- Bel Esprit
- All I Think About Now
- Um Chagga Lagga
- Plaster Of Paris
- All The Saints