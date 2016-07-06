Pixies will release new album Head Carrier in September 2016

Pixies have announced that their sixth album Head Carrier will be released on September 30.

The band have also made the lead single, Um Chagga Lagga, available to stream and opened pre-orders on what will be the follow-up to 2014’s Indie Cindy.

Head Carrier will be available on vinyl, CD digipak and as part of a limited edition box set.

Pixies have also announced a European winter tour, with UK dates to follow.

They previously released a video of them performing an acoustic version of Um Chagga Lagga.

Head Carrier will be the Pixies’ second album without founding bass player Kim Deal, who left the group as they were recording Indie Cindy.

Former A Perfect Circle and Zwan bassist Paz Lenchantin has been filling the bass role since 2013.

Jul 07: Lisbon Nos Alive, Portugal

Jul 08: Bilbao BBK Live, Spain

Jul 10: Luxembourg Rock-A-Field, Luxembourg

Jul 11: London 02 Brixton Academy, UK

Jul 13: Cork Live At The Marquee, Ireland

Jul 14: Dublin Iveagh Gardens, Ireland

Jul 15: Carhaix Les Veilles Charrues, France

Jul 17: Dour Festival, Belgium

Jul 18: Berlin Zitadelle, Germany

Jul 20: Lyon Lez Nuits De Fourviere, France

Jul 21: Torino Flowers Festival, Italy

Nov 15: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 16: Poznan Hala Arena, Poland

Nov 17: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 18: Montreux Auditorium Stravinski, Switzerland

Nov 20: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Nov 21: Porto Coliseu, Portugal

Nov 23: Paris Zenith, France

Nov 25: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium

Nov 27: Amsterdam HMH, Netherlands

