Pixies will release new album Head Carrier in September 2016

Pixies have announced that their sixth album Head Carrier will be released on September 30.
The band have also made the lead single, Um Chagga Lagga, available to stream and opened pre-orders on what will be the follow-up to 2014’s Indie Cindy.
Head Carrier will be available on vinyl, CD digipak and as part of a limited edition box set.
Pixies have also announced a European winter tour, with UK dates to follow.
They previously released a video of them performing an acoustic version of Um Chagga Lagga.
Head Carrier will be the Pixies’ second album without founding bass player Kim Deal, who left the group as they were recording Indie Cindy.
Former A Perfect Circle and Zwan bassist Paz Lenchantin has been filling the bass role since 2013.
Pixies 2016 tour dates
Jul 07: Lisbon Nos Alive, Portugal
Jul 08: Bilbao BBK Live, Spain
Jul 10: Luxembourg Rock-A-Field, Luxembourg
Jul 11: London 02 Brixton Academy, UK
Jul 13: Cork Live At The Marquee, Ireland
Jul 14: Dublin Iveagh Gardens, Ireland
Jul 15: Carhaix Les Veilles Charrues, France
Jul 17: Dour Festival, Belgium
Jul 18: Berlin Zitadelle, Germany
Jul 20: Lyon Lez Nuits De Fourviere, France
Jul 21: Torino Flowers Festival, Italy
Nov 15: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Nov 16: Poznan Hala Arena, Poland
Nov 17: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Nov 18: Montreux Auditorium Stravinski, Switzerland
Nov 20: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain
Nov 21: Porto Coliseu, Portugal
Nov 23: Paris Zenith, France
Nov 25: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium
Nov 27: Amsterdam HMH, Netherlands