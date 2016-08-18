Pixies stream Talent and add 3 further UK tour dates

Pixies have made their track Talent available to stream and added three further UK dates to their upcoming tour.

Talent is taken from their sixth album Head Carrier, to be released on September 30, with a range of pre-order options available now. Talent can be heard below.

The band have added Manchester and Birmingham shows to their UK tour later this year, as well as a third London show. The new dates can be seen in the list below, highlighted in bold.

Head Carrier includes a track written as a thank-you letter to former bassist Kim Deal, sung by current bass player Paz Lenchantin.

Frontman Black Francis said of All I Think About Now: “I had done a song one night, it was a quickie song that appeared and I made a demo on our iPhones with Joey Santiago. The balance of the demo was off in the sense that all you could hear was Joey’s guitar and you couldn’t hear the chord structure underneath.

“Paz misheard the chord structure and when it came time to do a rendition of the song, her understanding of the song was from a different planet so it didn’t work.

“What she had written was not for the same song.

“It was no deal and she learned the song proper but then she says, ‘But Charles, I worked on this part here. It is kind of interesting and maybe it could be the start of a new song.’ So I said, ‘Oh, absolutely Paz. But you have to sing it.’

“She said, ‘Okay but you have to write the words. You have to write about Kim Deal. Just like a little thank-you letter.’

“So that’s what we did. The song isn’t really intended for the listener to think about the characters and our band’s history or anything like that. The lyric is more open-ended so you can insert your own life into the song.”

Nov 15: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 16: Poznan Hala Arena, Poland

Nov 17: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 18: Montreux Auditorium Stravinski, Switzerland

Nov 20: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Nov 21: Porto Coliseu, Portugal

Nov 23: Paris Zenith, France

Nov 25: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium

Nov 27: Amsterdam HMH, Netherlands

Nov 28: London O2 Academy Brixton

Nov 29: London O2 Academy Brixton

Nov 30: Leeds Academy

Dec 02: Glasgow Barrowland

Dec 03: Newcastle Academy

Dec 04: Manchester Apollo

Dec 06: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Dec 07: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 08: Birmingham Academy, UK

Pixies Head Carrier album art

Pixies Head Carrier tracklist

Head Carrier Classic Masher Baal’s Back Might As Well Be Gone Oona Talent Tenement Song Bel Esprit All I Think About Now Um Chagga Lagga Plaster Of Paris All The Saints

