Pixies Black Francis not planning further solo albums

Pixies leader Black Francis says he doesn’t think he’ll record further solo albums.
His last release outside of Pixies was 2011’s Paley & Francis which he recorded with Reid Paley, and his last full solo record was NonStopErotik in 2010.
And as Pixies prepare to launch their sixth album Head Carrier on September 30, Francis – aka Charles Thompson – says he can’t foresee himself releasing further solo material.
He tells Rolling Stone: “I can’t really justify it. It takes a lot of energy, ultimately, to put out a record. Then people want you to go on tour to promote it.
“Pixies are pretty successful in the touring realm. I can’t really say, ‘OK, kids, I’m going on tour again, bye. But this time I’m not going to make any money. I’m just doing it because I’m an artist.’
“It just doesn’t feel right. It kind of goes up against my more blue-collar outlook. And I paint. If I have extra creative energy, I try to direct it there. And that doesn’t interfere with my musical career.”
Pixies will head out on the road across Europe in November – and asked whether the band had plans for shows in the US, Francis hints it could happen.
He continues: “I suppose so. I don’t know what the dates are yet. But I guess we’ve played a lot around the States in the last couple of years, so I guess we’re naturally avoiding it at the moment just because that’s what you do in showbiz.”
In July, Francis confirmed that new track All I Think About Now is a “thank you letter” to former bassist Kim Deal. Last month, Pixies issued a stream of Head Carrier track Talent.
Pixies Head Carrier tracklist
- Head Carrier
- Classic Masher
- Baal’s Back
- Might As Well Be Gone
- Oona
- Talent
- Tenement Song
- Bel Esprit
- All I Think About Now
- Um Chagga Lagga
- Plaster Of Paris
- All The Saints
Pixies 2016 tour dates
Nov 15: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Nov 16: Poznan Hala Arena, Poland
Nov 17: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Nov 18: Montreux Auditorium Stravinski, Switzerland
Nov 20: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain
Nov 21: Porto Coliseu, Portugal
Nov 23: Paris Zenith, France
Nov 25: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium
Nov 27: Amsterdam HMH, Netherlands
Nov 28: London O2 Academy Brixton
Nov 29: London O2 Academy Brixton
Nov 30: Leeds Academy
Dec 02: Glasgow Barrowland
Dec 03: Newcastle Academy
Dec 04: Manchester Apollo
Dec 06: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK
Dec 07: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 08: Birmingham Academy, UK