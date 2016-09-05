Pixies Black Francis not planning further solo albums

Pixies leader Black Francis says he doesn’t think he’ll record further solo albums.

His last release outside of Pixies was 2011’s Paley & Francis which he recorded with Reid Paley, and his last full solo record was NonStopErotik in 2010.

And as Pixies prepare to launch their sixth album Head Carrier on September 30, Francis – aka Charles Thompson – says he can’t foresee himself releasing further solo material.

He tells Rolling Stone: “I can’t really justify it. It takes a lot of energy, ultimately, to put out a record. Then people want you to go on tour to promote it.

“Pixies are pretty successful in the touring realm. I can’t really say, ‘OK, kids, I’m going on tour again, bye. But this time I’m not going to make any money. I’m just doing it because I’m an artist.’

“It just doesn’t feel right. It kind of goes up against my more blue-collar outlook. And I paint. If I have extra creative energy, I try to direct it there. And that doesn’t interfere with my musical career.”

Pixies will head out on the road across Europe in November – and asked whether the band had plans for shows in the US, Francis hints it could happen.

He continues: “I suppose so. I don’t know what the dates are yet. But I guess we’ve played a lot around the States in the last couple of years, so I guess we’re naturally avoiding it at the moment just because that’s what you do in showbiz.”

In July, Francis confirmed that new track All I Think About Now is a “thank you letter” to former bassist Kim Deal. Last month, Pixies issued a stream of Head Carrier track Talent.

The Head Carrier cover art

Pixies Head Carrier tracklist

Head Carrier Classic Masher Baal’s Back Might As Well Be Gone Oona Talent Tenement Song Bel Esprit All I Think About Now Um Chagga Lagga Plaster Of Paris All The Saints

Nov 15: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 16: Poznan Hala Arena, Poland

Nov 17: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 18: Montreux Auditorium Stravinski, Switzerland

Nov 20: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Nov 21: Porto Coliseu, Portugal

Nov 23: Paris Zenith, France

Nov 25: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium

Nov 27: Amsterdam HMH, Netherlands

Nov 28: London O2 Academy Brixton

Nov 29: London O2 Academy Brixton

Nov 30: Leeds Academy

Dec 02: Glasgow Barrowland

Dec 03: Newcastle Academy

Dec 04: Manchester Apollo

Dec 06: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Dec 07: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 08: Birmingham Academy, UK