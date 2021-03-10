Pink Floyd to release Live At Knebworth on CD and double vinyl

Pink Floyd have announced the release of Pink Floyd Live At Knebworth 1990 for the first time on CD, double vinyl and digital platforms on April 30. The concert was part of the star-studded 1990 Silver Clef Winners performance at Knebworth House, which Pink Floyd headlined.

The concert, on a wet and windy June 30, included performances from Paul McCartney, Dire Straits, Genesis, Phil Collins, Mark Knopfler, Robert Plant (with Jimmy Page), Cliff Richard, Eric Clapton and Tears For Fears in front of a crowd of 120,000.

On the day Pink Floyd were joined by guest musicians including sax player Candy Dulfer and keyboard player and composer Michael Kamen, backing vocalists Clare Torry (the original The Great Gig In The Sky vocalist), Sam Brown and her mother Vicki, and Durga McBroom, and touring band including Guy Pratt, Jon Carin, Tim Renwick and Gary Wallis.

"There is something special about Knebworth," recalls drummer Nick Mason. "We all still have fond memories of playing there in the 70’s, and this show was no different. As a North London boy this was almost a home game, but with the added delight of being the re-assembly of the band after a fairly mega tour that had lasted for well over a year. It was also an opportunity to get the wonderful Candy Dulfer to play - I had been a fan of hers for quite a while, and it was just a shame we didn’t have an opportunity to utilise her for more. We also had our dear friend Michael Kamen guesting. Michael had contributed so much to PF over the previous ten years, it’s great to have something of his playing on the recording.”

David Gilmour and Andy Jackson have remixed the audio and the album features new artwork shot by Floyd collaborator Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell of Hipgnosis and designed by Peter Curzon of Storm Studios. The concert, previously unreleased until it appeared on 2019’s Later Years box set, is now available as CD or double vinyl set for the first time as a stand-alone album.

Pre-order Live At Knebworth 1990.

(Image credit: Pink Floyd)

Pink Floyd: Live At Knebworth 1990

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

2. The Great Gig In The Sky

3. Wish You Were Here

4. Sorrow

5. Money

6. Comfortably Numb

7. Run Like Hell