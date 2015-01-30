Prog Me: Andy Jackson

OK COMPUTER?

I have an iPhone 3 which does the job and I don’t need anything else. Bizarrely for someone who constantly works with technology, I’m quite a luddite and I don’t feel the need to have the latest of anything.

MASTERMIND?

Music and music technology but that would feel like cheating because it’s my job! So, maybe trees. I grew up in Epping Forest and forests are important to me – I always like to be near green spaces.

RELICS?

Apart from guitars, I am perversely unattached to the past. I don’t keep photographs or keepsakes of that I don’t use anymore. The oldest thing I own is a magnifying glass; it’s nothing special but I’ve had it since I was a child.

SOUND & VISION

My favourite show is Breaking Bad but I don’t watch TV much, I prefer to poke around the internet. As for music, I’m still very attached to the stuff I was into in my teens like Pink Floyd and Genesis’ The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, which is just a terrific album. Early Soft Machine and Zappa, too – he was huge for me.

SUPPER’S READY!

I’m teetotal and I can’t drink caffeine anymore so it would have to be fruit tea. I’m a vegetarian as well and I tend to eat simply as rich foods don’t agree with me. I mostly eat vegetable stir fries because they’re easy.