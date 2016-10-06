Marillion to headline Friday night at Be Prog! My Friend

Marillion have been announced as the Friday night headliner at this year’s Be Prog! My Friend festival in Barcelona.

The UK prog rockers, currently riding high in the charts with new album FEAR, the band’s highest charting UK album since 1987’s Clutching At Straws will perform on Friday June 30. They join fellow headliners Jethro Tull, who perform on Saturday July 1 and Ulver, Anathema, Animals As Leaders and Caligula’s Horse who have previously been announced.

Festival organisers say: “Marillion’s music is, by its nature, tough to sum-up but perhaps can be described as experimental-yet-emotional rock, married to thought provoking, soulful lyrics - a powerful and moving cocktail which, for those who “get it”, elicits extraordinary devotion.

“After over thirty years, the band shows no signs of slowing down; this last month they released FEAR (Fuck Everyone And Run); an album that has been called “the best album by Marillion in twenty years”.

Steve Hogarth adds, “We don’t know how many more albums we’ll make, or how long we’ll live. Everything has to be the best it can be”.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now via Ticketmaster.