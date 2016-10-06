Opeth discuss their prog influences

Opeth mainman Mikael Akerfeldt and guitarist Fredrik Akesson have offered their ideal intro into prog.

The duo outlined the bands they’d suggest to budding fans in a new video – and Akerfeldt names his favourite ELP and Yes albums.

He says: “My favourite ELP album would be Tarkus, and I really like the first one. And for Yes, I would say a tie between Fragile and Close To The Edge.

“They came out at the same time – one year in between them. Really good records. I also like the more whimsical pop, psychedelic Yes.”

Akerfeldt then chooses Yes, Genesis, Gentle Giant, Pink Floyd and King Crimson as his starter prog bands – with Akesson also adding in Rush and Jethro Tull to his own list. The video can be watched below.

Opeth are currently touring North America, before heading to Europe next month in support of their 12th album, Sorceress which was released last month.

