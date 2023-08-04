Pink Floyd grace the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

Pink Floyd grace the cover of the latest issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now...

The band's The Dark Side Of The Moon celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this year. Following the album's release the band performed two shows at London's Earl's Court venue, catapulting themselves into a world of huge arena shows and conceptual albums that would become their trademark. But at the same time it would also prove to be the start of the band's undoing. By the time they performed The Wall in 1980 at the very same venue, the writing was, well... The new issue of Prog explores how Dark Side... changed Pink Floyd forever. Ten years after its release the band were in turmoil...

John Lees tells us all about the making of Barclay James Harvest's classic Once Again album while Soft Machine bring us up to speed with their brand new album Other Doors, as do prog Eurovision stars Voyager, while Enslaved's Ivar Bjørnson tells us about his journey from extreme metal to prog, Nordic folk and beyond.

Plus Arjen Lucassen, The Fierce And The Dead, Mystery, Ring Van Möbius, Godsticks, Fates Warning's Ray Alder, I Am The Manic Whale and Avenged Sevenfold b ring us up to speed about their new albums and we review live gigs from Peter Gabriel, Porcupine Tree, Roger Waters, Muse and more...

Prog 142 also comes with four Pink Floyd postcards and there's a great 23-track Spirit Of Unicorn Records sampler featuring music from Keith Emerson, Greg Lake, John Wetton, DBA, Focus and loads more.

Also in Prog 142...

Ring Van Möbius - Norway’s retro-prog trio dance to a new tune on their latest release.

Voyager - Australia’s Eurovision heroes return with the dark and heavy Fearless In Love.

Barcay James Harvest - John Lees looks back on the making of 1971’s classic, Once Again.

Arjen Lucassen's Supersonic Revolution - the Dutch prog polymath explains

what’s behind his latest project Supersonic Revolution.

Soft Machine - the ever-evolving UK prog/jazz legends are back with Other Doors, their first new album in five years.

The Fierce And The Dead - Covid and cancer were just two of the obstacles for the UK quartet to overcome for News From The Invisible World.

Mystery - Mystery founding member Michel St-Père reveals all about new album Redemption.

Godsticks - the Welsh prog quartet talk line-up changes and latest record This Is What A Winner Looks Like.

I Am The Manic Whale - it’s all about adventure stories for prog fans from the Southampton quartet.

Avenged Sevenfold - the US metal quintet take on avant-garde prog on Life Is But A Dream…

Enslaved - founding member Ivar Bjørnson details a musical journey from extreme black metal to prog, Nordic folk and beyond.

Ray Alder - Fates Warning singer Ray Alder on his second album and why there won’t be any new records from the band.

Fernando Perdomo - US guitarist/bassist Fernando Perdomo on a prog world full of Yes, Todd Rundgren and The Cardigans.

Plus new and reissue reviews of Voyager, Lifesigns, Big Big Train, Strawbs, Vivian Stanshall, Soen, Pat Metheny, Devin Townsend, Kevin Ayers, Sigur Rós, Asia, Haunt The Woods, Cardiacs, Hawkwind, Anderson/Stolt, Held By Trees, Mellow Candle, Stackridge, The Holy Family, Karnataka and loads more…

This month we’ve seen shows by Peter Gabriel, Roger Waters, Porcupine Tree, Muse, The Dear Hunter and more.

