Downes Braide Association detail brand new studio album

Melodic prog duo Downes Braide Association, the partnership between Yes keyboard player Geoff Downes and singer and producer Chris Braide, will release their latest album, Celestial Light, through Cherry Red Records on September 8.

The new album sees the pair again working with Lifesigns guitarist Dave Bainbridge and bass player Andy Hodge while Soft Cell signer Marc Almond makes a guest appearance.

“Marc Almond makes a cameo appearance on The Darker Side Of Fame and Marc and Chris’ voices blend really well," says Downes. "It tells a story, a theme that a lot of people, and a lot of musicians, can relate to – certainly musicians that have had any kind of success. The lyric is very poignant, whilst you have all the glory, the accolades and the adulation, it can go away and you’re left with nothing. It reflects life in general, I think, as people go through all kinds of ups and downs throughout their careers and throughout their lives."

The new album makes a sonic step forward form predecessor, 2021's Halcyon Hymns, including a lengthy prog epic in Beyond The Stars and songwriting credits for Francis Dunnery and Andy Partridge. You can watch a video for new single Clear Light below.

"As we were writing the songs for the album, they started to become thematic in emotion and feeling," adds Braide. “More classic rock than the predecessor Halcyon Hymns. The songs were about life and death, time, love, nostalgia, spirituality. Very DBA in fact.”

“There’s a lot of variety on the album, too," says Downes. "We were aiming to get quite a bit more dynamics into this album because there were some very quiet pastoral moments. I think it makes it a more interesting listen for people to get their heads around and enjoy. I hope people will appreciate it and get behind it, not just the songwriting and vocals but the overall instrumentation and musicianship is very high on this album.”

Celestial Light will be available in three different formats: a deluxe vinyl box set, a two LP version and on CD. You can see Roger Dean's new artwork for the album bellow.

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Downes Braide Association: Celestial Light

1. Look What You Do

2. Clear Light

3. Keep On Moving

4. Darker Side Of Fame

5. Hey Kid

6. Will To Power

7. Heart Shaped Hole

8. Dear Petra

9. On The Run

10. Goodbye To You (Sister Shame)

11. Beyond The Stars