Mystery share video for brand new single Behind The Mirror

Canadian prog rockers Mystery have shared the video for their brand new single Behind The Mirror, which you can watch below.

It's the first new music from the band in five years, since 2018's Lies And Butterflies album, and is taken from their upcoming studio album Redemption, which the band will release through Unicorn Digital on May 15, and featuring what the band describe as "74 minutes of pure mysterious music."

"The album has beenproduced and mixed by guitarist Michel St-Pere," the band state, "and features the same line-up that has been the heart of Mystery since 2017, Jean-Sebastien Goyette on drums, Francois Fournier on bass and keyboards, Sylvain Moineau on guitars, Antoine Michaud on keyboards and Guitars and Jean Pageau on vocals, flute and keyboards. The album also contains some additional keyboard track by Johnny Maz (Huis, Code18) who momentarily joined Mystery on tour in 2022 filling in for Antoine Michaud."

The band haveb also announced a seven date tour of Canada and Europe in March and April, starting this week in Quebec City.

Mystery tour dates:

Mar 4: CAN Quebec

Mar 18: CAN Montreal

Apr 11: NED Amsterdam

Apr 12: NED Tilburg

Apr 13: GER Bonn

Apr 14: GER Aschaffenburg

Apr 15: GER Reichenbach

Get tickets.