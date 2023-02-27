Mystery share video for brand new single Behind The Mirror

By Jerry Ewing
Canadian prog rockers Mystery will release their new album Redemption in May

Canadian prog rockers Mystery have shared the video for their brand new single Behind The Mirror, which you can watch below.

It's the first new music from the band in five years, since 2018's Lies And Butterflies album, and is taken from their upcoming studio album Redemption, which the band will release through Unicorn Digital on May 15, and featuring what the band describe as "74 minutes of pure mysterious music."

"The album has beenproduced and mixed by guitarist Michel St-Pere," the band state, "and features the same line-up that has been the heart of Mystery since 2017, Jean-Sebastien Goyette on drums, Francois Fournier on bass and keyboards, Sylvain Moineau on guitars, Antoine Michaud on keyboards and Guitars and Jean Pageau on vocals, flute and keyboards. The album also contains some additional keyboard track by Johnny Maz (Huis, Code18) who momentarily joined Mystery on tour in 2022 filling in for Antoine Michaud."

The band haveb also announced a seven date tour of Canada and Europe in March and April, starting this week in Quebec City.

Mystery tour dates:
Mar 4: CAN Quebec
Mar 18: CAN Montreal
Apr 11: NED Amsterdam
Apr 12: NED Tilburg
Apr 13: GER Bonn
Apr 14: GER Aschaffenburg
Apr 15: GER Reichenbach

