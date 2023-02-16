Arjen Lucassen unveils new Supersonic Revolution project

Arjen Lucassen has unveil his brand new Supersonic Revolution project, with the release of a video for The Glamattack which you can watch below.

The track is taken from the band's upcoming debut album Golden Age of Music which will be released through Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Records on May 14.

As the titles imply, the new outfit is heavily inspired by music from the 1970s, from prog to heavy rock to glam.

“I was like, let’s form a band and let’s write songs in the style of the 70s, and have the lyrics be a celebration of all the memorable things from that time, because those were my formative years,” Laucassen enthuses. “But I didn’t want it to sound like the 70s because that’s already been done, and I can’t do it any better than Stargazer or Kashmir.”

Joining Lucassen in the new band are long-time keyboard player Joost van den Broek, guitarist Timo Somers, drummer Koen Herfst and singer Praying Mantis singer John 'Jaycee' Cuijpers.

The whole project grew from a request to provide a track for a cover CD for the German music magazine. “They asked if I had any cover versions lying around,” he recalls. “I said, ‘No but I’ll happily record one for you.’ So, they gave me a list of bands and I saw a ZZ Top song I Heard It On The X that I really like. I said I could record it for them, but then they told me it had to be ready in one week...”



“I was like ‘Oh my god!’. I contacted my favourite musicians in Holland via WhatsApp and literally within 30 minutes I had assembled five people. A band basically. From there the seed was sown in Lucassen’s mind. ‘I want to form a band. And I want to simply have fun."

As well as I Heard It On The X, Golden Age of Music also features covers of some legendary songs given the Arjen Lucassen treatment as bonus tracks: T-Rex’s Children Of The Revolution, Earth Wind and Fire’s Fantasy and Roger Glover’s Love Is All.

