Ring Van Möbius return with brand new single The 11th Chapter: The Nine

Unashamedly retro Norwegian prog rock trio Ring Van Möbius have returned with a brand new single boasting the wonderfully epic title of The 11th Chapter: The Nine, including a) The Fire (pt II) , b) A Nonagon in Eight. You can listen to the new track below.

The new single, officially released tomorrow, is taken from the band's upcoming third album Commissioned Works pt II: Six Drops Of Poison which will be released through Apollon Records in July.

The band had been busy writing and recording the new material since the release of 2020's The Third Majesty, for what was originally written for a specially commissioned work.

“The material has then been developed further to fit the album format, and we are proud to show you what we have been working on, ” the band explain. "And while being a concept album this specific single shows some kind of summary before the grand finale on the album."

Commissioned Works pt II: Six Drops Of Poison has been recorded and produced by the band (keyboard player Thor Erik Helgesen, drummer Dag Olav Husås and bassist Håvard Rasmussen) at Spectral Tape Studio and mastered at Lunds Lyd by Morten Lund.