Godsticks return with video for new song Mayhem

Welsh prog rock quartet Godsticks have released video for their brand new single Mayhem, which you can watch below.

The new single is taken from the band's upcoming album, their sixth, This Is What A Winner Looks Like, which will be released through Kscope Records on May 26.

“I stumbled upon this really ugly dissonant chord that sounded great with distortion, and thought about ways of making it sound even nastier and more chaotic (hence the title)," explains singer and guitarist Darran Charles of Mayhem. "But I was also interested in causing Tom (drummer) physical harm so I devised a bass drum pattern so complex that it will likely cause him a repetitive strain injury in the very near future. This song promises to be immense live and the music video hopefully translates the energy we’re going to bring to the stage when we take this song out on the road.

“For what is probably the heaviest and most rebellious track on the forthcoming album This Is What A Winner Looks Like we chose a location that itself was the location of the last large-scale armed rebellion against authority in Great Britain – The Westgate Hotel. Where on the 4 November 1839, local politician and activist John Frost led a protest march of 3,000 Chartists, some of them armed, into the centre of Newport, South Wales. Godsticks – as of yet – have no plans to form such a rebellion."

This Is What A Winner Looks Like was recorded at the legendary Rockfield Studios, the album was produced by James Loughrey and mastered by Maor Appelbaum. The album’s striking cover artwork, which you can view below, was created by Richard Beeching who mentions “The band and I agreed we needed a visually engaging sleeve to match the album’s strong title, but nothing too literal. Something just about abstract enough to allow the audience to make of it what they will. Our primate fits the bill nicely.”

This Is What A Winner Looks Like will be availabe on black vinyl, as a CD digipak and on digital. Pre-orders from the band’s store get a bonus 3 track CD titled Crushed and pre-orders from Kscope store will also receive the bonus 3 track CD as well as a signed postcard.

Pre-order This Is What A Winner Looks Like.

(Image credit: Kscope)

Godsticks: This Is What A Winner Looks Like

1. If I Don’t Take It All

2. Eliminate and Repair

3. This Is My New Normal

4. Devotion Made To Offend

5. Silent Saw

6. Throne

7. Don’t Say A Word To Me

8. Mayhem

9. Lying

10. Wake Up